History of the Hanley Building in downtown Rockford

The Hanley Building was destroyed by a massive fire in downtown Rockford Sunday. Below is a brief history of the building (previously known as the Mead Building). Information was provided by Gary Anderson of Gary Anderson Architects in Rockford
June 1899: Land is purchased for the construction of the building by brothers D.Ray and George W. Mead
April 1900: Construction of the Mead Building is complete
September 1900: Mead Brothers firm opens for business
April 1902: Mead Brothers business closes. George moves to Wisconsin
December 1902: Building catches fire and is almost a complete loss. Origin of the fire is not determined. Losses total $322,200
1903: Mead Building is rebuilt
September 1903: Mead, Hallock and Bennett department store opens inside the building. A roller skating rink is located on the third floor and there are plans to open a bowling alley
May 1910: Building sold
May 1926: Fire at the Mead Building caused by an overheated gas iron on the 5th floor. The fire caused about $7,000 in damages
1938: Culter Furniture moves into the building. They would occupy the space until 1951
1951: Hanley Furniture moves into the building. They would occupy the space until 1993
1993: The 5th Precinct closes in the Hanley Building
1993: Hanley Building lost to bank for back taxes
2011: Hanley Building purchased for back taxes by Urban Equities
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.