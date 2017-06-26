History of the Hanley Building in downtown Rockford

The Hanley Building was destroyed by a massive fire in downtown Rockford Sunday. Below is a brief history of the building (previously known as the Mead Building). Information was provided by Gary Anderson of Gary Anderson Architects in Rockford

June 1899: Land is purchased for the construction of the building by brothers D.Ray and George W. Mead

April 1900: Construction of the Mead Building is complete

September 1900: Mead Brothers firm opens for business

April 1902: Mead Brothers business closes. George moves to Wisconsin

December 1902: Building catches fire and is almost a complete loss. Origin of the fire is not determined. Losses total $322,200

1903: Mead Building is rebuilt

September 1903: Mead, Hallock and Bennett department store opens inside the building. A roller skating rink is located on the third floor and there are plans to open a bowling alley

May 1910: Building sold

May 1926: Fire at the Mead Building caused by an overheated gas iron on the 5th floor. The fire caused about $7,000 in damages

1938: Culter Furniture moves into the building. They would occupy the space until 1951

1951: Hanley Furniture moves into the building. They would occupy the space until 1993

1993: The 5th Precinct closes in the Hanley Building

1993: Hanley Building lost to bank for back taxes

2011: Hanley Building purchased for back taxes by Urban Equities