Rockford man on parole charged with carjacking

Police have arrested a Rockford man for allegedly stealing a vehicle at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Winters, 35, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, reckless driving and hit and run.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to the area of College Avenue and Seminary Street around 3 p.m. Sunday on a report of a carjacking.

The victim told police that he was walking back to his car when a man came up to him armed with a handgun and demanded his vehicle. Police say there was a struggle between the two and the suspect was eventually able to get the keys and drive away.

While investigating, police were informed of a traffic crash in the 1100 block of Dickerman Street. When they arrived, they found Winters, who matched the description of the suspect, and arrested him.

Winters is currently on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections and had an unrelated parole violation warrant. He is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.