Blackhawks agree to terms with Forsberg and Jurco

The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have agreed to terms with goaltender Anton Forsberg on a two-year contract that runs through the 2018-19 season and a one-year extension with forward Tomas Jurco. Jurco’s extension runs through the 2017-18 season.

Forsberg, 24, has split the last three seasons between the Columbus Blue Jackets and their American Hockey League affiliates in Cleveland and Springfield. He has appeared in 10 NHL games, posting a 1-8-0 record with a 4.02 GAA and .879 save percentage. Forsberg was acquired by the Blackhawks in a trade with Columbus on June 23.

The Harnosand, Sweden, native posted a 27-17-6 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 51 games last season with the Cleveland Monsters. He backstopped the Monsters to a Calder Cup Championship in 2016 with a perfect 9-0 record, along with a 1.34 GAA and .949 save percentage during the playoffs. Forsberg has compiled a 73-35-13 record in 126 career AHL games.

Forsberg was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He was a member of the 2012 World Junior Championship team with his native Sweden.

Jurco, 24, picked up a goal in 13 games with the Blackhawks after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on February 24. He had spent his entire NHL career with the Red Wings (2013-17), where he scored 15 goals and recorded 24 assists in 159 games spanning four seasons.

The Kosice, Slovakia, native registered 71 points (33G, 38A) in 113 career AHL games with the Grand Rapids Griffins (2012-17). Jurco posted eight goals and six assists as a rookie during the 2013 Calder Cup Playoffs en route to a championship with Grand Rapids.

Jurco was originally selected by Detroit in the second round (35th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft.