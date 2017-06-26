Residents, stakeholders react to massive fire in downtown Rockford

The Hanley Building in downtown Rockford has been a fixture in the city's skyline for generations.

No matter what happens to the building now that it was destroyed by fire Sunday, there is one thing stakeholders agree on: their commitment to improving that part of downtown.

Rockford resident Lori Berkes-Nelson has worked downtown for years and says she has looked the Hanley Building on a daily basis.

"It's a beautiful old building," Berkes-Nelson says. "They don't build buildings like that anymore."

But today, the building is a shell of its former self, as a fire devastated the historic structure Sunday afternoon.

"We see it, we walk by it. We've been waiting for something to happen. It's just sad to see a piece of the skyline disappear," Berkes-Nelson says.

While the building sat vacant for years, plans for new life were in the works by the operators of the building, Urban Equity Properties.

"We were on the brink of releasing our redevelopment plan for the property. We were excited," says Urban Equity Properties attorney Jeff Orduno. "We had spent a substantial amount of time. Things you do to line up the project. A lot of those things were in place and we were excited. So its an unfortunate time for this to happen."

As Urban Equity assess the damage of the area, the fire comes as a wake up call for city leaders.

"This is why it's so important to keep revitalization efforts going in the downtown and in our historic neighborhoods and our historic business districts," says Josh Albrecht with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. "The longer these buildings sit vacant, the quicker the potential for disaster happening."

Looking forward, the city will take a new approach to this up and coming area of Rockford.

"Now is a good time to be creative with our process," Albrecht says. "We should not let it be a step back but a step forward."

That is an attitude echoed by Urban Equity.

"We want to do something with that space so this may set us back a little bit. But ultimately, something will go in that space," Orduno says.

PHOTOS: Fire destroys historic Hanley Building in downtown Rockford

Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford