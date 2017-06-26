Carroll County man arrested on child porn charges

A Carroll County man was arrested Friday on child pornography charges.

Jim Shaffer, 67, of Chadwick, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

The Chadwick Police Department says that they searched Shaffer's home in the 100 block of Snow Street in Chadwick Friday before arresting him.

Police say they worked with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Rochelle Police, Illinois State Police, the Illinois Attorney General's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on this case.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing.