The family of a missing woman is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to finding her. Emily Anderson has been missing since last Sunday.

The 25-year-old is about 5-foot-6, 140-pounds with several tattoos. She may be driving a silver Pontiac Grand Am. Her sister tells 13 WREX that Emily has epilepsy and can't function without her medication. Anyone with information is asked to call Loves Park Police.