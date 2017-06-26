Downtown road closures after Sunday's fire

The City of Rockford has announced that a number of roads around downtown will be closed during the demolition and cleanup of the Hanley Building after fire destroyed the building Sunday.

The following downtown roads will be closed until further notice: Chestnut St. (US Business Route 20 eastbound) from Church St. to Wyman St.; South Main St. from Elm St. to Green St.; and South Main St. (IL Route 2 northbound) at Cedar St.

Detour routes for these road closures will be posted.

Traffic remains open to the Rockford Park District Webbs Norman Center, BMO Harris Bank and local downtown businesses. Road closures may change in and around the clean-up area.

The city is urging drivers to be aware of these road closures as they maneuver through the downtown area.