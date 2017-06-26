Man shot while walking near College and Seminary Sunday morning

Rockford Police are investigating after a man was shot in the ankle over the weekend.

Police say officers were called out to SwedishAmerican Hospital on a report of a shooting just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 31-year-old man had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his ankle.

The victim told police he was walking near the area of College and Seminary between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. when someone in either a gold or silver car began shooting at another group of people in the area and he was hit by one of the bullets.

While investigating in the area, police say they could not find any evidence or witnesses in this case.