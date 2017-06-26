Loves Park man charged with selling drugs after running from deputies

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a Loves Park man was arrested Friday on a variety of drug and weapons charges.

Logan Smith, 25, faces aggravated fleeing to elude, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine 15-100 grams, possession with intent to deliver heroin (1-15 grams), possession with intent to deliver cannabis (30-500 grams), speeding, illegal transportation of alcohol and no FOID card.

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to pull over Smith for speeding near School Street and Day Avenue just before 1 a.m. Friday. They say Smith did not stop and tried to escape deputies.

The sheriff's office put down spike strips at Auburn Street and Central Avenue and deflated all four of his tires. Deputies say Smith then tried to run away but they caught him after a short chase.

Deputies allegedly found Smith in possession of a handgun, 12.5 grams of heroin, 28.7 grams of crack cocaine, 62 grams of cannabis and $750 cash.

Smith is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.