Two arrested on drug charges after home raided last week - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Two arrested on drug charges after home raided last week

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Russell Hightower (left), Alesia Hightower Russell Hightower (left), Alesia Hightower
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A Rockford brother and sister are facing drug charges after being arrested during an investigation last week. 

Russell Hightower, 47, faces possession with intent to deliver heroin (15-100 grams), possession of cocaine (less than 15 grams) and possession of methamphetamine (less than 15 grams) charges. Alesia Hightower, 56, faces possession of cocaine (less than 15 grams) charges. 

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says narcotics and TAC deputies searched the suspects' home in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue last Thursday. 

Authorities say they found 86 grams of heroin, .6 grams of methamphetamine, 2.6 grams of crack cocaine and 2 grams of marijuana inside the home. 

Both suspects are now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.