PHOTOS: Fire destroys historic Hanley Building in downtown Rockford

A massive fire destroyed the historic Hanley Building in downtown Rockford Sunday.

Workers began the demolition of the building Sunday night. Crews were back to work tearing down the building Monday morning, and Rockford Fire officials say the total demolition could take crews up to 72 hours to complete.

The fire department says calls started coming in just after noon Sunday of heavy smoke in the area. Firefighters say there was a small fire on the roof of the BMO Harris Center that they were able to quickly put out. Some nearby buildings suffered smoke and water damage.

Firefighters battle the fire most of the day Sunday, with as many as five engines and four ladder trucks at the scene. A total of 55 firefighters were called to the scene.

Rockford Fire says no one was in the building when the fire first broke out and no injuries have been reported so far. The building was vacant at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were on the scene all night to work on putting out hot spots. They estimate the damage at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

