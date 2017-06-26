Marengo Holds Fundraiser for Wrestling Coach

Tim Keefer has been Marengo's head wrestling coach for 17 years. He lost his home on June 11th in the explosion that left 18 homes uninhabitable.

His Indians community and athletic department came together on Sunday for a wrestling benefit tournament in the Marengo High School gymnasium, with proceeds supporting Keefer's family as they rebuild and regroup from the loss of their house. Assistant coach Chad Miller thought of the idea to hold a benefit just hours after the explosion.

"To get it all together and organized in a week and a half is outrageous," said Coach Keefer. "It takes months to prepare, usually. The wrestling community is different than any other sport."

"We had teams from Lena, all the way to Hononegah, Arlington Heights, and McHenry County," said Coach Miller. "It's just awesome."

"You can always replace the house, you can replace the cars. Family, you cannot replace," said Coach Keefer.