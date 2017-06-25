13 WREX EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Hanley building reacts to fire

A fire has destroyed the old Hanley Furniture building in downtown Rockford. A building that after sitting empty for years, developers had big plans for.

Urban Equities, which owned the property, released this exclusive statements to 13 WREX about the impact of the fire.

"We are sorry to see Rockford lose the historic Hanley Furniture building. The timing of this loss is especially saddening. We had expected to announce our redevelopment plan within the next month. The Rockford Fire Department's efforts to save the building are greatly appreciated, as are the assistance from the Rockford Police Department and the City officials on site today," said Jeff Orduno, Attorney for property owner, Hanley Lofts, LLC, and developer, Urban Equity Properties, LLC