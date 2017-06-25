Firefighters battle large blaze at Hanley building in downtown Rockford

A large fire breaks out in the old Hanley building in downtown Rockford Sunday afternoon.

The Hanley building is located across the street from the BMO Harris Bank Center at the intersection of S. Main and Chestnut.

Fire officials say the department received multiple reports of smoke coming from the building a little after noon.

Rockford Fire says no one was in the building when the fire first broke out and no injuries have been reported so far.

Officials say as many as five engines and four ladders are still on scene battling the blaze.

Fire officials say they expect to have crews at the building throughout the rest of the day. They have already deemed the building a complete loss.

Going into the evening, fire officials say they will be evacuating parts of downtown while they work to contain the fire.

Officials say windy weather conditions have been a factor in fighting this fire. Rockford Fire confirmed some flames have jumped to nearby buildings, but those fires have been extinguished.

No details on the extent of the smoke damage to nearby buildings at this time.