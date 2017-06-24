Death reported at Byron Dragway

A participant at the Byron Dragway died on Saturday, according to a statement on the company's website.
The Dragway says the participant passed away after a racing accident.
No further details regarding the nature of the accident are available at this time.
The Dragway has not released the name or any information about the participant.
Below is the statement posted on the company's website:
"With very heavy hearts we report that a participant passed away today after a racing accident. The staff of Byron Dragway and the entire racing community extends their deepest sympathies and their prayers to the participant’s family and friends. We also ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy at this time."
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.