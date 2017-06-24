Ham Radio operators hold educational field day

Ham radio, it's a tool the Rockford Amateur Radio Association says not a lot of people know about.

"We don't have catastrophes or problems or disasters on a daily basis," said Field Day Director Kurt Eversole.

Saturday is what the organization calls 'Field Day.'

It's a nationwide event to show the public how the ham radio works during a disaster.

Ham radio operators say they will be busy through Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon communicating with other ham organizations throughout the country.

The tool can be used as a last resort option if cell towers or other communication means are not available.

Organizers say it's the same technology used during Hurricane Katrina, the Boston Marathon Bombing and 9/11.

"During Hurricane Katrina, there was no power available for many, many days and through using generators and ham radio that was the only communication means they had in Hurricane Katrina."

Those interested in becoming a certified ham radio operator can visit the Rockford Amateur Radio Association page here.