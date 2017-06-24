Schnucks hosts Shop Out Hunger campaign

Saturday may be a big grocery shopping day for some, but one grocery chain is asking you to add a few items to your list.

Schnucks stores hosted it's shop out hunger campaign. Local charities handed out 'wish' lists to shoppers asking for items the food pantry may be lacking. Those items included cereal, can meats and other non-perishable goods.

Schnucks says this event comes at a critical time because the summer months come with a lack of food security for children from their local schools.

"hopefully we can get a lot of food and lots of money also so we can buy the other things we may not have gotten here today to help fulfill obligation to our commitment to all the people that will be coming to our food pantry next month," the director of the Living Works Food Pantry Gladys Smith said.

Rock River Valley and the Salvation Army are other organizations in Rockford participating in the Shop Out Hunger campaign.