Couple injured in Rockford car crash

Two people are in serious condition after a car crash at the intersection of North Central Ave and Ashland.

Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a gold Pontiac Grand Prix was heading east on Ashland when the driver blew a stop sign and hit a blue Subaru Impreza.

Deputies say the driver of the gold Pontiac, Lavarius Townsend, was intoxicated at the time of the accident. Townsend faces pending alcohol and traffic charges for the crash.

The sheriff's office says the driver and passenger of the Subaru are both in serious condition and have been transported to a local hospital.