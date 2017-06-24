Mama Cimino passes away, Thursday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Mama Cimino passes away, Thursday

FREEPORT (WREX) -

Somber news out of Freeport as Mama Cimino of Cimino's Pizza passed away Thursday night after a long  battle with cancer. 

Cimino's made a statement on their Facebook page saying mama went peacefully surrounded by friends and family.  

The Cimino family has a number of restaurants in our local area, including one right near us here at WREX in Winnebago. 

