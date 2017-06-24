Mama Cimino passes away, Thursday

Somber news out of Freeport as Mama Cimino of Cimino's Pizza passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer.
Cimino's made a statement on their Facebook page saying mama went peacefully surrounded by friends and family.
The Cimino family has a number of restaurants in our local area, including one right near us here at WREX in Winnebago.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.