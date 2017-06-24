Suspect stabbed in Rockford home invasion

A juvenile stabs an intruder during a home invasion in the 2100 block of 19th Avenue.

Rockford Police say two young people under the age of 17 were home alone around 4:30 in the afternoon on Friday when two women forced their way into the home.

Police describe both women as approximating 20 years old.

Police say the two women began fighting with the juveniles.

During the fight, one of the women hit one of the juveniles in the head with a vase. Police say the other juvenile grabbed a large knife and stabbed one of the women.

Police say one juvenile was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. Police say they have not located the stabbed suspect.

Anyone with information about the home invasion is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.