VanVleet Fan Fest brings Friday night fun to Rockford

Fred VanVleet has been a busy man planning his basketball camp at the UW Health Sports Factory after his rookie season in the NBA ended. The camp is set for Saturday and Sunday, but Friday night meant fun with the Fred VanVleet Fan Fest.

It featured games and activities for kids and adults, with several hundred people coming to the event throughout the night.

"It's so good to see these kids in here on a Friday night," VanVleet said. "God knows what else they could be doing. It's even better to have parents and guardians right along with them. We have a good mix of everyone coming together tonight just coming together to have fun."

There was a lot of fun during the showcase events. 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne won the first round of the Celebrity Three Point Shootout, but couldn't finish in the second round, falling to Highland Community College women's basketball coach Antwon Harris for the title.

The night finished with the dunk contest. The trophy is staying in the family, as Fred's brother J.D. Danforth put on a high-flying display of acrobatic dunks to win the trophy on a night with a lot of big dunks from the likes of Armani Flannigan, L.C. Robinson and Nylek Cobb.

It was a good way for Fred to kick off the weekend, before he gets down to business at his first big basketball camp this weekend.