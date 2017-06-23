County road projects to stop if state budget doesn't pass

Nearly $4 million of road work is in jeopardy in Winnebago County if lawmakers can't pass a budget by June 30.

"We had this scheduled. It's on the books to get this job done this summer, but that's just one of them. It just underscores that's just one of ten on here," said Winnebago County Board Member Jim Webster.

Webster is talking about this bridge on North Meridian Road.

It's just one on a list of ten projects the county highway department says it can't afford to get done without state help.

"We really want to get things out and get things done, and we get projects done very quickly at the highway department I believe, and its just frustrating for both myself and my staff," said County Engineer Joe Vanderwerff.

But engineers say the hold up is more than frustrating, it could also be expensive for the county down the road.

"If its a very short period then probably no consequences, the longer a budget stalemate continues the more money we're going to have to spend on these projects," said Vanderwerff.

How much more still isn't clear. And it's not just the county and taxpayers feeling the pinch, local contractors could suffer, too.

"If we put the brakes on any of these projects, not only the contractors themselves, but their employees, so that puts them in a precarious position where are they going to have enough work left in this season for them," said Webster.

With the budget deadline looming and no agreement in sight tension is mounting.

"I'm concerned about making it through the winter with the monies we have in our fund balances so we can continue to provide the services to county residents that we need to do," said Vanderwerff.

As the county does its best to brace for the bumpy road ahead.