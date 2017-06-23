Project 1013 leads neighborhood cleanup

Mowing your lawn and cleaning up yard waste may be your weekly chores, but for one group it's a chance to clean up the community.

Since 2010, the West Gate Coalition has partnered with rock church to create project 10-13.

Organizers say the main mission is to help clean up Rockford's streets while making connections in the community.

The project began with a clean up on one street and has since expanded to 24 blocks in the Ellis Heights neighborhood.

More than 200 volunteers showed up for today's clean-up and neighbors in the area say they welcome the group.

"There's a lot of negative stuff going on here a lot of time and now we got a lot of positive stuff going on so it makes it feel good and back to a good ole neighborhood," Geary Polk, a resident in the Ellis Heights neighborhood said.

Roughly 500 volunteers are expected to come out for the four-day project that ends Saturday. Organizers say they are set to complete 8,000 man hours throughout the weekend.

