Trial date set for Wisconsin manhunt suspect

A Wisconsin man known for sending a political manifesto to President Trump and allegedly stealing several guns before leading authorities on a week-long manhunt will face a state trial on October 23.

The trial date for Joseph Jakubowski was set in Janesville Thursday.

Police say Jakubowski stole more than a dozen firearms from a Janesville gun shop in April. Video posted to social media showed him mailing out a 161-page manifesto addressed to President Trump.

In the document, Jakubowski ranted against the government, leading to a 10-day manhunt for him.

His federal trial is set to begin September 25.

