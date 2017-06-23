Hononegah teacher running for congress in Wisconsin

A Hononegah teacher has announced she is challenging U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan in next year's election.

Cathy Myers is the third Democrat running to unseat the Republican House leader. She announced her campaign Thursday.

Myers teaches English at Hononegah High School in Rockton but lives in Janesville. She currently serves on the Janesville School Board.

Ryan is seeking his 10th term representing Wisconsin's 1st District.

Two other Democrats, David Yankovich, an activist from Ohio, and iron worker Randy Bryce, plan to challenge Ryan in the 2018 election.