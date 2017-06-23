Top stories of the week on WREX.com

Below are the top 10 stories read on WREX.com over the past week:
10. Social media video leads to arrest in fatal Milwaukee house fire
9. Family says student freed from North Korea has died
8. Rockford Police: Man dead after shooting Thursday morning
7. New lounge to open in downtown Freeport
6. Central Illinois residents grieve over fatal van-train collision
5. Wind damage reported in Stillman Valley
4. Convicted murderer Simon Peter Nelson dies in prison
3. Rockford police, FBI investigate Chase Bank Robbery
2. Rockford Police: Woman with child in car crashes into McDonald's
1. Brian Anderson, head of Anderson Automotive Group, dies after traffic accident
