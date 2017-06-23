Top stories of the week on WREX.com - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Top stories of the week on WREX.com

Below are the top 10 stories read on WREX.com over the past week:

10. Social media video leads to arrest in fatal Milwaukee house fire

9. Family says student freed from North Korea has died

8. Rockford Police: Man dead after shooting Thursday morning

7. New lounge to open in downtown Freeport

6. Central Illinois residents grieve over fatal van-train collision

5. Wind damage reported in Stillman Valley

4. Convicted murderer Simon Peter Nelson dies in prison

3. Rockford police, FBI investigate Chase Bank Robbery

2. Rockford Police: Woman with child in car crashes into McDonald's

1. Brian Anderson, head of Anderson Automotive Group, dies after traffic accident

