Residents enjoy historic walking tour of downtown Rockford homes

Thursday night marked the first ever Signature Indoor Walking Tour in Rockford.

The River District Association event was a smash hit, with tickets being completely sold out. Guests on the tour had the chance to explore the great indoors for almost two hours in a few historic locations downtown.

"Rockford has a strong history in this city center," says Leah Tuneberg, Executive Director of the River District Association. "We revitalize and we grow downtown Rockford and we bring in new investors, new shop owners, new businesses, new tenants and residential, now the history really bodes well to what our future can hold for us."

When the walk ended, guests had a chance to go to a private tasting at Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza on East State.