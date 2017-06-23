London apartment fire began in fridge, officials seek manslaughter charges

Downing Street has ordered an immediate examination of the model of refrigerator that is believed to have sparked last week's Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 79 people.

Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack said the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer had not been subject to any product recall.

The fire spread quickly through the tower block, leading to concerns that cladding on the building did not meet fire safety rules.

London Police say manslaughter charges are among moves being considered. Metropolitan Police Detective Supt. Fiona McCormack says authorities are "looking at every health and safety and fire safety offense and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower."

McCormack also repeated calls for anyone with information on who might have been in the tower to come forward. The call comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan's pledge to seek an amnesty for people who may have been living in the tower illegally.

McCormack says: "What we haven't got is a picture of how many people might have been in there. That's the number I'm really worried about."

