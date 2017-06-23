Rockford East alums create gunfire detection software in the Silicon Valley

Two Rockford East High School alums have come up with technology that alerts law enforcement agencies the moment gunfire erupts.

Eddie and Mazin Bedwan are two of the three co-founders of V5 Systems. The Rockford natives now live in the Silicon Valley. They've developed an outdoor security system that's equipped with both a security camera and a sensor that can zone in on the sound of gunshots.

"This mechanism will let first responders identify where these shooters are in real time," says Eddie.

The Bedwans say these units are also outfitted with a computer that detects the gunfire, and directly sends the GPS information and sound clip to police.

"That decision is coming in in real time, when they get alerts it's a real credible alert," says Mazin.

And on top of the state of the art technology, the units are completely portable, and self powering.

Back in February, Rockford City Council gave the Rockford Police department the go-ahead to install two similar units from a company called Shot Spotter. The total investment of $500,000 for one year. Back in February, Chief Dan O'Shea had this to say about the equipment.

"Gun shots echo, especially near taller buildings and alleys so you don't know which direction they came from. Now he gets an exact location and he can get over there, don't forget there we can also find the victim."

Recently the Bedwans say officers from Rockford Police stopped by to take a close look at V5 Systems. The brothers say it would be an honor to one day see their creation on their hometown streets.

"I am very prideful in taking this product back to Rockford and very hopeful that Rockford adopts i so they can see an impact in the quality of life," says Mazin.

"That a couple of guys can come out of Rockford be in the technology market and 25 years later turn it into a technology company where we can actually go back to our home town and protect it is a feeling you can't describe," says Eddie.

V5 Systems opened a satellite office in Loves Park that will serve as its Midwest Hub,