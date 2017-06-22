Police make arrest after body found in abandoned house

Rockford Police have a man in custody for the murder of 48-year-old Jerry Johnston of Rockford.

Police found Johnston's body on the second floor of an abandoned building in the 1100 block of South Main Street on Tuesday, June 20.

Police say a follow-up investigation led officers to identify to 46-year-old Harry O. Lawrence as a suspect.

On Wednesday, Rockford Police arrested Lawrence.

Police say Lawrence is homeless.

He is charged with two counts of first degree murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.