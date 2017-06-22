Loves Park Police search for woman missing since Sunday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Loves Park Police search for woman missing since Sunday

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
LOVES PARK (WREX) -

Loves Park Police are searching for a missing woman. 

Police say 25-year-old Emily Anderson was last seen Sunday night. 

Family members reported her missing to officers Wednesday night. 

Friends and family members have made several posts on Facebook about Emily's disappearance, saying she has medical issues and needs medication.

Anderson drives a 2002 Silver Pontiac Grand Am with Illinois plates V414149.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Emily Anderson is asked to contact Loves Park Police at 815-654-5015, or 815-282-2600. 

