Some protest pig wrestling event at Indiana fair

(NBC) --- Summer is officially here and that means it is time for county fairs across the country.

But at the Harrison County Fair in Indiana, a controversial event has some residents protesting.

Pig wrestling, a relatively new event at the fair, is raising questions about animal abuse.

Some say it's a fun spectator sport, while others say it's animal cruelty.

Ray Wilson, one of the protesters, filed a complaint and a lawsuit over the wrestling, but both were dismissed.

"When the contest started, I dialed 911," Wilson says. "That's animal cruelty in my opinion."

Others says it is just fair fun.

"They don't allow any torture of any type," says Doug Henricksen of the Harrison County Fair Board. "If they are, the team is disqualified."

Other supporters say it is just like being on the farm.

Fair organizers say they do not plan to stop the event anytime soon.