Garage fire in Belvidere Thursday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Garage fire in Belvidere Thursday morning

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
Connect
Garage fire in Belvidere (Credit: Belvidere Fire) Garage fire in Belvidere (Credit: Belvidere Fire)
Garage fire in Belvidere (Credit: Belvidere Fire) Garage fire in Belvidere (Credit: Belvidere Fire)
BELVIDERE (WREX) -

The Belvidere Fire Department worked on putting out a garage fire early Thursday morning. 

The fire department says firefighters were called out to the 700 block of John Street just after 4 a.m.

A person driving past saw the single car detached garage on fire and called 911. 

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Firefighters say the owner of the property has been notified and is now working with their insurance company. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.