Garage fire in Belvidere Thursday morning

The Belvidere Fire Department worked on putting out a garage fire early Thursday morning.

The fire department says firefighters were called out to the 700 block of John Street just after 4 a.m.

A person driving past saw the single car detached garage on fire and called 911.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Firefighters say the owner of the property has been notified and is now working with their insurance company.