Area high school football schedules for 2017 season

The IHSA has released high school football schedules for the 2017 season. Below you can find all the schedules for area teams. Click here to find schedules for any team in the state.
NIC-10
Belvidere High
|Aug 25
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (East)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Belvidere (North)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|H
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|H
|Freeport (H.S.)
Bevidere North
|Aug 25
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|A
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (East)
Freeport
|Aug 25
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|H
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|A
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (East)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (North)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|A
|Belvidere (H.S.)
Harlem High
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|H
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (East)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Belvidere (North)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|H
|Rockton (Hononegah)
Auburn
|Aug 25
|7:15
|A
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (East)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (North)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|A
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Guilford)
Boylan High
|Aug 25
|7:15
|A
|Belvidere (North)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|A
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|A
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (East)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Jefferson)
East High
|Aug 25
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|A
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|H
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Belvidere (North)
Guilford
|Aug 25
|7:15
|A
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|A
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (East)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (North)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
Jefferson
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (North)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|H
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Sep 22
|7:15
|A
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (East)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Rockton (Hononegah)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Hononegah
|Aug 25
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Guilford)
|Sep 1
|7:15
|A
|Freeport (H.S.)
|Sep 8
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (East)
|Sep 15
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Belvidere (North)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|A
|Belvidere (H.S.)
|Oct 6
|7:15
|H
|Rockford (Auburn)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (Jefferson)
|Oct 20
|7:15
|A
|Machesney Park (Harlem)
Big Northern Conference
Byron
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Burlington (Central)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Stillman Valley
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Rock Falls
|Sep 29
|7:00
|A
|Oregon
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Mendota
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|A
|Winnebago
Dixon
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Mendota
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Oregon
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Woodstock (H.S.)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Stillman Valley
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Rock Falls
|Oct 20
|7:00
|A
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Genoa-Kingston
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Rock Falls
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Winnebago
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Stillman Valley
|Sep 29
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Richmond (R.-Burton)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Mendota
Mendota
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Rock Falls
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Winnebago
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Marengo
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Byron
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|A
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Oregon
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Harvard
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Rock Falls
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Winnebago
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Byron
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Oct 13
|7:00
|H
|Stillman Valley
|Oct 20
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (R. Christian)
North Boone
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Stillman Valley
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Oregon
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Byron
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Sep 29
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Harvard
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Mendota
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Dixon (H.S.)
Rock Falls
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Mendota
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Oregon
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Byron
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Winnebago
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Stillman Valley
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Woodstock (North)
Rockford Lutheran
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Byron
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Burlington (Central)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Mendota
|Sep 29
|7:15
|H
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Oregon
|Oct 13
|7:15
|H
|Winnebago
|Oct 20
|7:30
|A
|Stillman Valley
Rockford Christian
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Rock Falls
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
|Sep 8
|7:00
|H
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Sep 15
|7:00
|A
|Mendota
|Sep 22
|7:00
|A
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|H
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Winnebago
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Byron
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Oregon
Stillman Valley
|Aug 25
|7:00
|H
|Poplar Grove (North Boone)
|Sep 1
|7:00
|A
|Winnebago
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Byron
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Johnsburg
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Sep 29
|7:00
|A
|Dixon (H.S.)
|Oct 6
|7:00
|H
|Rock Falls
|Oct 13
|7:00
|A
|Oregon
|Oct 20
|7:30
|H
|Rockford (Lutheran)
Winnebago
|Aug 25
|7:00
|A
|Marengo
|Sep 1
|7:00
|H
|Stillman Valley
|Sep 8
|7:00
|A
|Mendota
|Sep 15
|7:00
|H
|Genoa (G.-Kingston)
|Sep 22
|7:00
|H
|Oregon
|Sep 29
|7:00
|A
|Rock Falls
|Oct 6
|7:00
|A
|Rockford (R. Christian)
|Oct 13
|7:15
|A
|Rockford (Lutheran)
|Oct 20
|7:00
|H
|Byron
