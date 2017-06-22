Area high school football schedules for 2017 season

The IHSA has released high school football schedules for the 2017 season. Below you can find all the schedules for area teams. Click here to find schedules for any team in the state.

NIC-10

Belvidere High

Aug 25 7:15 A Rockford (East) Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Sep 8 7:00 H Belvidere (North) Sep 15 7:15 A Rockford (Jefferson) Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn) Sep 29 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah) Oct 6 7:00 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford) Oct 20 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.)

Bevidere North

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Sep 1 7:00 H Rockford (Jefferson) Sep 8 7:00 A Belvidere (H.S.) Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (Auburn) Sep 22 7:00 H Rockton (Hononegah) Sep 29 7:00 A Machesney Park (Harlem) Oct 6 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford) Oct 13 7:00 H Freeport (H.S.) Oct 20 7:00 A Rockford (East)

Freeport

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Auburn) Sep 1 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah) Sep 8 7:15 A Machesney Park (Harlem) Sep 15 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford) Sep 22 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson) Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (East) Oct 6 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Oct 13 7:00 A Belvidere (North) Oct 20 7:15 A Belvidere (H.S.)

Harlem High

Aug 25 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson) Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford) Sep 8 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.) Sep 15 7:15 A Rockford (East) Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Sep 29 7:00 H Belvidere (North) Oct 6 7:00 A Belvidere (H.S.) Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn) Oct 20 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah)

Auburn

Aug 25 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.) Sep 1 7:15 H Rockford (East) Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Sep 15 7:00 A Belvidere (North) Sep 22 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.) Sep 29 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson) Oct 6 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah) Oct 13 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Oct 20 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford)

Boylan High

Aug 25 7:15 A Belvidere (North) Sep 1 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.) Sep 8 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn) Sep 15 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah) Sep 22 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Sep 29 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford) Oct 6 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.) Oct 13 7:15 H Rockford (East) Oct 20 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson)

East High

Aug 25 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.) Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn) Sep 8 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah) Sep 15 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford) Sep 29 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.) Oct 6 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson) Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Oct 20 7:00 H Belvidere (North)

Guilford

Aug 25 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah) Sep 1 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson) Sep 15 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.) Sep 22 7:15 H Rockford (East) Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Oct 6 7:15 H Belvidere (North) Oct 13 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.) Oct 20 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)

Jefferson

Aug 25 7:00 H Machesney Park (Harlem) Sep 1 7:00 A Belvidere (North) Sep 8 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford) Sep 15 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.) Sep 22 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.) Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn) Oct 6 7:00 H Rockford (East) Oct 13 7:00 H Rockton (Hononegah) Oct 20 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)

Hononegah

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford) Sep 1 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.) Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (East) Sep 15 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic) Sep 22 7:00 A Belvidere (North) Sep 29 7:15 A Belvidere (H.S.) Oct 6 7:15 H Rockford (Auburn) Oct 13 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson) Oct 20 7:15 A Machesney Park (Harlem)

Big Northern Conference

Byron

Aug 25 7:00 H Burlington (Central) Sep 1 7:00 A Rockford (Lutheran) Sep 8 7:00 H Stillman Valley Sep 15 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone) Sep 22 7:00 H Rock Falls Sep 29 7:00 A Oregon Oct 6 7:00 H Mendota Oct 13 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian) Oct 20 7:00 A Winnebago

Dixon

Aug 25 7:00 A Mendota Sep 1 7:00 H Oregon Sep 8 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian) Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran) Sep 22 7:00 A Woodstock (H.S.) Sep 29 7:00 H Stillman Valley Oct 6 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Oct 13 7:00 H Rock Falls Oct 20 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone)

Genoa-Kingston

Aug 25 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran) Sep 1 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone) Sep 8 7:00 H Rock Falls Sep 15 7:00 A Winnebago Sep 22 7:00 A Stillman Valley Sep 29 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian) Oct 6 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.) Oct 13 7:00 A Richmond (R.-Burton) Oct 20 7:00 H Mendota

Mendota

Aug 25 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.) Sep 1 7:00 A Rock Falls Sep 8 7:00 H Winnebago Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian) Sep 22 7:00 A Rockford (Lutheran) Sep 29 7:00 H Marengo Oct 6 7:00 A Byron Oct 13 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone) Oct 20 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston)

Oregon

Aug 25 7:00 H Harvard Sep 1 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.) Sep 8 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone) Sep 15 7:00 A Rock Falls Sep 22 7:00 A Winnebago Sep 29 7:00 H Byron Oct 6 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran) Oct 13 7:00 H Stillman Valley Oct 20 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian)

North Boone

Aug 25 7:00 A Stillman Valley Sep 1 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sep 8 7:00 A Oregon Sep 15 7:00 H Byron Sep 22 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian) Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Lutheran) Oct 6 7:00 A Harvard Oct 13 7:00 A Mendota Oct 20 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.)

Rock Falls

Aug 25 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian) Sep 1 7:00 H Mendota Sep 8 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sep 15 7:00 H Oregon Sep 22 7:00 A Byron Sep 29 7:00 H Winnebago Oct 6 7:00 A Stillman Valley Oct 13 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.) Oct 20 7:00 H Woodstock (North)

Rockford Lutheran

Aug 25 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sep 1 7:00 H Byron Sep 8 7:00 A Burlington (Central) Sep 15 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.) Sep 22 7:00 H Mendota Sep 29 7:15 H Poplar Grove (North Boone) Oct 6 7:00 A Oregon Oct 13 7:15 H Winnebago Oct 20 7:30 A Stillman Valley

Rockford Christian

Aug 25 7:00 A Rock Falls Sep 1 7:00 H Melrose Park (Walther Christian) Sep 8 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.) Sep 15 7:00 A Mendota Sep 22 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone) Sep 29 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston) Oct 6 7:00 H Winnebago Oct 13 7:00 A Byron Oct 20 7:00 H Oregon

Stillman Valley

Aug 25 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone) Sep 1 7:00 A Winnebago Sep 8 7:00 A Byron Sep 15 7:00 H Johnsburg Sep 22 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston) Sep 29 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.) Oct 6 7:00 H Rock Falls Oct 13 7:00 A Oregon Oct 20 7:30 H Rockford (Lutheran)

