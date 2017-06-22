Area high school football schedules for 2017 season - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Area high school football schedules for 2017 season

Posted:
By Cody Carter, Internet Director
The IHSA has released high school football schedules for the 2017 season. Below you can find all the schedules for area teams. Click here to find schedules for any team in the state. 

NIC-10

Belvidere High

Aug 25 7:15 A Rockford (East)
Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Sep 8 7:00 H Belvidere (North)
Sep 15 7:15 A Rockford (Jefferson)
Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)
Sep 29 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah)
Oct 6 7:00 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford)
Oct 20 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.)

Bevidere North

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Sep 1 7:00 H Rockford (Jefferson)
Sep 8 7:00 A Belvidere (H.S.)
Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (Auburn)
Sep 22 7:00 H Rockton (Hononegah)
Sep 29 7:00 A Machesney Park (Harlem)
Oct 6 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford)
Oct 13 7:00 H Freeport (H.S.)
Oct 20 7:00 A Rockford (East)

Freeport

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Auburn)
Sep 1 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah)
Sep 8 7:15 A Machesney Park (Harlem)
Sep 15 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford)
Sep 22 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson)
Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (East)
Oct 6 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Oct 13 7:00 A Belvidere (North)
Oct 20 7:15 A Belvidere (H.S.)

Harlem High

Aug 25 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson)
Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford)
Sep 8 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.)
Sep 15 7:15 A Rockford (East)
Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Sep 29 7:00 H Belvidere (North)
Oct 6 7:00 A Belvidere (H.S.)
Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)
Oct 20 7:15 H Rockton (Hononegah)

Auburn

Aug 25 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.)
Sep 1 7:15 H Rockford (East)
Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Sep 15 7:00 A Belvidere (North)
Sep 22 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.)
Sep 29 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson)
Oct 6 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah)
Oct 13 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Oct 20 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford)

Boylan High

Aug 25 7:15 A Belvidere (North)
Sep 1 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.)
Sep 8 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)
Sep 15 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah)
Sep 22 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Sep 29 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford)
Oct 6 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.)
Oct 13 7:15 H Rockford (East)
Oct 20 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson)

East High

Aug 25 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.)
Sep 1 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)
Sep 8 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah)
Sep 15 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Sep 22 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford)
Sep 29 7:15 H Freeport (H.S.)
Oct 6 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson)
Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Oct 20 7:00 H Belvidere (North)

Guilford

Aug 25 7:15 A Rockton (Hononegah)
Sep 1 7:15 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (Jefferson)
Sep 15 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.)
Sep 22 7:15 H Rockford (East)
Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Oct 6 7:15 H Belvidere (North)
Oct 13 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.)
Oct 20 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)

Jefferson

Aug 25 7:00 H Machesney Park (Harlem)
Sep 1 7:00 A Belvidere (North)
Sep 8 7:15 A Rockford (Guilford)
Sep 15 7:15 H Belvidere (H.S.)
Sep 22 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.)
Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Auburn)
Oct 6 7:00 H Rockford (East)
Oct 13 7:00 H Rockton (Hononegah)
Oct 20 7:15 A Rockford (Boylan Catholic)

Hononegah

Aug 25 7:15 H Rockford (Guilford)
Sep 1 7:15 A Freeport (H.S.)
Sep 8 7:15 H Rockford (East)
Sep 15 7:15 H Rockford (Boylan Catholic)
Sep 22 7:00 A Belvidere (North)
Sep 29 7:15 A Belvidere (H.S.)
Oct 6 7:15 H Rockford (Auburn)
Oct 13 7:00 A Rockford (Jefferson)
Oct 20 7:15 A Machesney Park (Harlem)

Big Northern Conference 

Byron

Aug 25 7:00 H Burlington (Central)
Sep 1 7:00 A Rockford (Lutheran)
Sep 8 7:00 H Stillman Valley
Sep 15 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Sep 22 7:00 H Rock Falls
Sep 29 7:00 A Oregon
Oct 6 7:00 H Mendota
Oct 13 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian)
Oct 20 7:00 A Winnebago

Dixon

Aug 25 7:00 A Mendota
Sep 1 7:00 H Oregon
Sep 8 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian)
Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran)
Sep 22 7:00 A Woodstock (H.S.)
Sep 29 7:00 H Stillman Valley
Oct 6 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Oct 13 7:00 H Rock Falls
Oct 20 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone)

Genoa-Kingston

Aug 25 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran)
Sep 1 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Sep 8 7:00 H Rock Falls
Sep 15 7:00 A Winnebago
Sep 22 7:00 A Stillman Valley
Sep 29 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian)
Oct 6 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.)
Oct 13 7:00 A Richmond (R.-Burton)
Oct 20 7:00 H Mendota

Mendota

Aug 25 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.)
Sep 1 7:00 A Rock Falls
Sep 8 7:00 H Winnebago
Sep 15 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian)
Sep 22 7:00 A Rockford (Lutheran)
Sep 29 7:00 H Marengo
Oct 6 7:00 A Byron
Oct 13 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Oct 20 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston)

Oregon 

Aug 25 7:00 H Harvard
Sep 1 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.)
Sep 8 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Sep 15 7:00 A Rock Falls
Sep 22 7:00 A Winnebago
Sep 29 7:00 H Byron
Oct 6 7:00 H Rockford (Lutheran)
Oct 13 7:00 H Stillman Valley
Oct 20 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian)

North Boone

Aug 25 7:00 A Stillman Valley
Sep 1 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Sep 8 7:00 A Oregon
Sep 15 7:00 H Byron
Sep 22 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian)
Sep 29 7:15 A Rockford (Lutheran)
Oct 6 7:00 A Harvard
Oct 13 7:00 A Mendota
Oct 20 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.)

Rock Falls

Aug 25 7:00 H Rockford (R. Christian)
Sep 1 7:00 H Mendota
Sep 8 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Sep 15 7:00 H Oregon
Sep 22 7:00 A Byron
Sep 29 7:00 H Winnebago
Oct 6 7:00 A Stillman Valley
Oct 13 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.)
Oct 20 7:00 H Woodstock (North)

Rockford Lutheran

Aug 25 7:00 A Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Sep 1 7:00 H Byron
Sep 8 7:00 A Burlington (Central)
Sep 15 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.)
Sep 22 7:00 H Mendota
Sep 29 7:15 H Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Oct 6 7:00 A Oregon
Oct 13 7:15 H Winnebago
Oct 20 7:30 A Stillman Valley

Rockford Christian

Aug 25 7:00 A Rock Falls
Sep 1 7:00 H Melrose Park (Walther Christian)
Sep 8 7:00 H Dixon (H.S.)
Sep 15 7:00 A Mendota
Sep 22 7:00 A Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Sep 29 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Oct 6 7:00 H Winnebago
Oct 13 7:00 A Byron
Oct 20 7:00 H Oregon

Stillman Valley

Aug 25 7:00 H Poplar Grove (North Boone)
Sep 1 7:00 A Winnebago
Sep 8 7:00 A Byron
Sep 15 7:00 H Johnsburg
Sep 22 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Sep 29 7:00 A Dixon (H.S.)
Oct 6 7:00 H Rock Falls
Oct 13 7:00 A Oregon
Oct 20 7:30 H Rockford (Lutheran)

Winnebago

Aug 25 7:00 A Marengo
Sep 1 7:00 H Stillman Valley
Sep 8 7:00 A Mendota
Sep 15 7:00 H Genoa (G.-Kingston)
Sep 22 7:00 H Oregon
Sep 29 7:00 A Rock Falls
Oct 6 7:00 A Rockford (R. Christian)
Oct 13 7:15 A Rockford (Lutheran)
Oct 20 7:00 H Byron
