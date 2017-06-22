Reporter Austin Love zips with Zip Rockford

Zip Rockford is located at Alpine Hills right off of Alpine Road in Rockford, Illinois.

They are open 7 days a week, 12pm to 5pm Monday through Friday and 11:30am-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

Zip Rockford features tree top courses and one of Illinois longest and fastest zip lines.

For more information on Zip Rockford, head to their website www.ziprockford.com.