Loves Park Mayor turns grief into giving through golf

Before Greg Jury was the Mayor of Loves Park he was the father to a little boy named Ryan. Ryan was the Jury's second child who was diagnosed with cancer in June of 1985.

He was treated at SwedishAmerican Hospital where he unfortunately passed away in January of 1986.

After Ryan passed, the Jury's turned their grief into giving to thank SwedishAmerican for the care that they gave their family.

Greg Jury said, "My wife and I decided that we would have a fundraiser to do something to thank the staff for the great care he received. Not only Ryan but us as our family."

Ryan may not be here today, but his legacy continues to live on 32 years later with the Ryan Jury Golf Outing.

Julia Zimmerman has played in the outing for the past 26 years, it's something close to her heart.

"It means a lot to me because the Jury's mean a lot to me and SwedishAmerican means a lot to me too," said Zimmerman. "It's been a blessing. I feel bad that it came from a child who had to pass away, but something great has come out of it. They have given a lot of money to Sweds and we done a lot of great programming with it."

1.2 million dollars in fact. It's money that has gone to children and women's care along with the Ryan Jury Child Development Learning Center.

Jury said, "You get emotional about it because you see the connection that we have made with just about everyone out here. We realize it's for a great cause and it's continuing Ryan's legacy. It's really great."

The loss of a child is a pain Jury will never forget but the memory of his son will never be forgotten.