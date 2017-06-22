Rockford Police: Man dead after shooting Thursday morning - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police: Man dead after shooting Thursday morning

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Knowlton and Court streets Thursday mornign. 

At a media briefing Thursday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said officers were called out to the 1400 block of Court Street around 6:30 a.m.. 

Police say one man was shot and killed. He is around 50-years-old. Authorities say he was shot multiple times.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting and they say there is not a continued threat to the public. 

The police department has not released any information on a suspect or suspects in this case.

The investigation into this case is on going and police are asking for anyone with information about this case to contact them. 

