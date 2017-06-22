JB Pritzker comes to Rockford for campaign pitch

A democratic candidate for Illinois governor introduces himself to Rockford voters Wednesday night.

JB Pritzker was at the Unitarian Universalist Church.



He told the crowd about his life and what he wants to change about Illinois.



Pritzker says Gov. Rauner and President Trump have a lot in common.

"The attitude of those two and the way that frankly they're teaming up," said Prtizker. "Maybe Bruce Rauner doesn't want to mention Donald Trump's name but they're teaming up to make life much more difficult for people in the state of Illinois."

Pritzker is one of eight democratic candidates vying for the state's top seat.



Businessman Chris Kennedy, Chicago alderman Ameya Pawar, State Senator Daniel Biss, Madison County Schools Superintendent bob Daiber, two time gubernatorial candidate Tio Hardiman, State Representatives Scott Drury and business owner Alex Paterakis.



The winner of the democratic primary most likely takes on incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner.

