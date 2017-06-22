8 Rockford swimmers tackle "Alcatraz Sharkfest"

Eight Rockford swimmers tackled a major race in Alcatraz- and came away with some big honors.

They competed in the "Alcatraz Sharkfest".

It's a 1.5 mile swim from Alcatraz Island to San Francisco.

Two swimmers finished first in their age group. One of those swimmers, Edward O'Neil finished in the top 10 overall.

Most of them are part of the Rock River Valley YMCA Masters Swim Team, an adult swim team.

In total, 900 swimmers raced the Alcatraz Sharkfest.