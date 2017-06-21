Dog kennel expansion request put on hold in DeKalb Co.

A dog kennel that Ogle County's board turned down gets its request to expand put on hold in DeKalb County.



B and C Kennels wants to expand its operations in DeKalb County and increase from 40 puppies to 100.

The board sent it back to zoning committee on the DeKalb County State's Attorney's recommendation.

Ogle County board members unanimously voted to deny a permit to B and C Kennels.

The owners run a kennel that provides grooming, breeding, and boarding out of Clare, Illinois.

It's likely the DeKalb County board won't take up the issue again until August.