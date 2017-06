Some of the biggest names in sports from Rockford are featured in a special event Thursday.

That event is called Sport Stories.

NBA player Fred VanVleet, Team USA boxer Angel Martinez, Rock Valley women's basketball coach Misty Opat will all serve on a panel and you can ask them questions. The keynote speaker is UFC fighter Corey Anderson.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford.

It is free but you're encouraged to register.

Click Here to do that.