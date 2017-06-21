United Way launches 2017 Day of Action

United Way kicks off its annual Day of Action on Wednesday to build up the health and safety of the Ellis Heights neighborhood.

Volunteers will focus on improving landscaping, cleaning alleyways and empty lots and painting porches in a 24 block area.

United Way partners with Mount Zion Missionary Baptist congregation and Project 1013 to expand the impact from School Street to West State and Central to

Avon.

The organization also hosted a neighborhood block party on Wednesday to celebrate the kick-off.

"We're trying to have positive interactions between the community and public safety officials. What that does is help everybody understand that this is not an adversarial thing.This is really a collaborative thing advancing safety in the neighborhoods," said United Way Neighborhood Impact Manager Matt Simpson.

The event will be going on through Saturday June 24.







