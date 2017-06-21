Urban Equity Properties redevelops west side apartment complex

It's been years since the iconic neon sign of Rockford's Valencia apartments lit up Fisher Avenue.

"I know for years they've struggled and battled with the building falling down," said President of Urban Equity Properties Justin Fern.

After sitting empty for nearly a decade, the 90-year-old complex is getting a second chance to house Rockford residents.

"They're great buildings, we need to save these historic buildings," added Fern.

Urban Equity Properties bought the complex from the city last year.

While the group has a hand in a number of downtown developments, this is one of it's first on the west side.

"We're not just focused on downtown. We're willing to go outside downtown. We want to show the public that they're is hope on the west side and there are great properties in west side neighborhoods like the Coronado-Haskell neighborhood where the Valencia is," said Fern.

With monthly rent as low as $525 for a one-bedroom, it's also one of Urban Equity's most affordable buildings.

"Not everyone can afford a $1,200 downtown loft apartment, so we're trying to build units that other folks can afford while still having a nice, updated unit," said Fern.

City leaders say the $2.8 million investment could mean more opportunities for both renters and other development in the area.

"It has the ability to stabilize their property values and potentially will have greater demand," said Rockford City Administrator Todd Cagnoni.

A big goal for neighborhood groups like Jeremiah Development.

"We want this neighborhood to be affordable, and we want to encourage residents to move in and stay," said the group's President Alicia Neubauer.

By the end of the year, Urban Equity says there will be 32 new units for residents to do just that.