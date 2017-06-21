Ogle County denies permit to dog kennel

The Ogle County Board says "no" to a dog kennel looking to expand in the area.

Tuesday night, the 21 member board unanimously voted to deny a permit to B & C Kennels.

The owners run a kennel that provides grooming, breeding, and boarding out of Clare in DeKalb County.

B & C Kennels wanted to move the sale of puppies to a site on Dutch Road in White Rock Township.

The owners are now looking to expand their operation in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County board will vote Wednesday night on whether the business can increase the amount of puppies allowed from 40 up to 100.