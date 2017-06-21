Rockford man found not guilty of killing 15-year-old Lavontay Allen

The man accused of murdering a Rockford teenager late last year was found not guilty on all charges in a Winnebago County courtroom Wednesday.

Anthony Sims, 28, turned himself into police in connection with the shooting death of Lavontay Allen back in January.

Allen, 15, was shot and killed on December 27, 2016 while riding in the car with his mother.

Prosecutors said Sims, of Rockford, was one of the men responsible in killing Allen in the drive-by shooting. But a jury came back with a not guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Another suspect, 26-year-old Latravius Stringer, of Rockford, has also been arrested in connection with this case.

