Heritage Days back this weekend in Belvidere

The popular Heritage Days festival is returning to Belvidere this weekend.
The three-day festival starts Friday and runs through Sunday. Each day there are a variety of different events and activities.
The big parade is on Sunday and the weekend ends with a brand new fireworks show.
