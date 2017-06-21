Brian Anderson, head of Anderson Automotive Group, dies after traffic accident

Brian Anderson, the owner of Anderson Automotive Group in Rockford, has passed away. He was just 63 years old.

A company spokesperson tells 13 WREX Anderson died Monday after being involved in a traffic accident. The company says it is a trying time for both the family and the organization.

Anderson was the head of Anderson Automotive Group, which consists of nine dealerships in communities across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, making it the largest dealer group in the Rockford area. The company was founded by Brian's father, Gene Anderson back in 1970. His son Chad is currently the General Manager at Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on East State Street in Rockford.

Service information will be announced at a later date. The Anderson Family says they would appreciate their privacy during this difficult time.