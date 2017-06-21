Stabbing at Michigan airport investigated as possible terror incident

A law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing of an officer at a Flint airport.

An airport police officer was stabbed Wednesday in a possible terror-related incident in Flint, Michigan, according to NBC News.

Officials on Wednesday evacuated the Bishop International Airport in Flint, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground.

The AP reports that a law enforcement official says the FBI is looking at terrorism as a possible motive in the stabbing, while a second law enforcement official says authorities are investigating witness reports the suspect yelled out "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great," during the incident.

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation.

Bishop International Airport posted on Facebook that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.

Police did not immediately release any details on the suspect.