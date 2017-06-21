Two adults, child injured in DeKalb County crash Tuesday - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
KINGSTON (WREX) -

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were injured after a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. 

Deputies say a 70-year-old man from Kingston pulled into the intersection of Pleasant Hill Road and Route 72 around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. A 34-year-old Byron woman was driving her truck westbound on Route 72 and crashed into the other vehicle's passenger side. 

Both vehicles crashed into the ditch. 

Both drivers and a 7-year-old passenger in the truck were all injured and taken to area hospitals. 

The Kingston man was cited for failure to yield.  

