Pizza delivery driver robbed Tuesday night

Rockford Police say a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

Police say officers were called out Villa De Roma Pizza on South Alpine around 11 p.m. Tuesday on a report of an armed robbery.

The driver told police he was out making a delivery to the 100 block of Buckbee Street. When he arrived, a man came up to him, pulled out a handgun and then stole the food and the cash the driver had.

Police say the suspect then ran away from the area.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police, 815-966-2900, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.